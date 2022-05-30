Newly renovated Bugsy’s Club offers fans a premium experience at Greater Nevada Field (sponsored)

Balcony seating, high-quality meals and good times can all be found in the newly renovated Bugsy’s Club at Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces. The idea for the rebrand of Bugsy’s was inspired by Aces Senior Director of Ticket Services and Operations Laura Raymond.

“We wanted to create an all-inclusive space with a premium offering for our fans that gives them an exclusive feel and celebrates our club’s history” Laura Raymond, Senior Director of Ticket Services and Operations

Bugsy’s was named after the Aces’ first manager in franchise history, Brett Butler. Nicknamed Bugsy, Butler spent 16 years in the majors, including an all-star team selection in 1991. As manager of the Aces, Butler has a successful five-year stint with Reno, highlighted by a Triple-A National Championship in 2012.

At Bugsy’s, people can watch an Aces game with a balcony view along the third baseline and access an exclusive bar and premium food menu in a temperature-controlled indoor setting. For those hot and toasty day games, fans can head inside for a frosty beverage and watch the Aces game on one of 12 TVs inside Bugsy’s.

There are multiple options for fans who want to gain access to Bugsy’s, including the season pass, group offerings, and the single-game pass. “We have the full season membership that prorate that as we go through the season, which secures your seats on the balcony with full access to the buffet,” Raymond explains. “We also have our single-game access pass for fans who already have tickets to the game. Those passes can be purchased from our club host when you get here, based on availability depending on if we have the space and capacity.”

For fans who want to become a season member at Bugsy’s, membership benefits include all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverage, ballpark access before the public on game days, and a Bugsy’s Club membership pass/lanyard.

According to Raymond, fans can also purchase a Bugsy’s four-pack for a single game which guarantees a balcony seat for the game.

“We do sell a Bugsy’s Premier Access Package that can be purchased in advance online and includes access for four guests to the Club. We release those seats two weeks before the homestand, and the Package guarantees four seats on the balcony and full access to the buffet, for $320.”

So far this season, fans have raved about the food being served at Bugsy’s that is made by a talented food staff, including a prime rib buffet on Fridays. Ballpark snack staples like popcorn and soft pretzels are also available for fans who want a quick bite.

“People are loving the food!” Raymond declared. “On Fridays and Saturdays, we feature a rotating carving station. The food has been the biggest thing people have loved at Bugsy’s.”

Fans can explore more about the Bugsy’s Club, including purchase access, by visiting RenoAces.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.