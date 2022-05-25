National Military Appreciation Month and the Nevada State Contractors Board (sponsored)

May is National Military Appreciation Month and the Nevada State Contractors Board wants to highlight specific programs it offers to assist members of the military, National Guard, military spouses, and veterans in becoming licensed contractors or maintaining licensure.

Active Duty

Military or National Guard members who have a current/active contractor’s license in the state of Nevada, the Contractors Board will consider waiving the fees associated with the late renewal of their license if they are called to active duty at the time of license expiration.

Veterans

The Contractors Board’s Veteran Assistance program is intended for military veterans returning to civilian life, which helps expedite applications for a contractor’s license and ensure that veterans can return to work as quickly as possible.

Military Spouses

Spouses of active duty or veteran members of the military who are relocating their construction business to Nevada, the Veterans Assistance Program is available to help expedite the license application process.

To determine eligibility or for questions concerning Nevada State Contractors Board’s military and veterans’ assistance programs, contact the Board at 775-688-1141 (North) or email [email protected].

