More Sushi is never a problem: O’A Sushi joins the Reno AYCE scene

Does Reno need another sushi spot? If you ask me, the more the merrier.

O’A Sushi opened last November in the Mira Loma Shopping Center. The restaurant takes over two spaces in the complex serving a menu of sushi as well as a menu of Chinese food.

The space is small but busy. The setup is traditional, with a sushi counter manned by chefs in the center of the restaurant, surrounded by small tables. Meals are available for dine-in, offering the Reno famous all-you-can-eat (AYCE) menu, and it’s also a worthy contender for takeout. Here’s my argument as to why.

When we opt for take-out, we forgo our rights to the AYCE sushi staple. So, I love an affordable choice for grabbing my sushi to-go. At O’A, the special combos offer a similar “AYCE” experience for less, although of course it’s more a combo deal than true AYCE. O’A Sushi. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Choose between the $21.95 option and the $27.95 option. The first comes with your choice of three rolls, an extra side item (think nigiri or sashimi) and an appetizer. If you upgrade to the larger option, buyers get their choice of four rolls, two extras and an appetizer.

The options here are vast, with 59 roll options on the menu, plus entrees, a la carte items, appetizers and more. There’s everything from The Killer Roll, featuring cucumber, spicy crab, scallops and jalapeño topped with spicy mayo, to the veggie roll, with cucumber and Yamabogo radish topped with avocado, perfectly spread over the tops of each roll.

With every meal at O’A, starters of edamame and their delightful and traditional miso soup are a must. The edamame is cooked to perfection, while the miso soup is warm and heavy on the tofu.

With everything from vegetable-only rolls to spicy rolls to rolls that include a handful of different types of fish, it’s easy to please every appetite at O’A, as long as you like sushi. They also carry quail eggs and shooters, which is fun if you have an adventurous palate.

Entrees not included in the specials (or AYCE when you dine in) are the crystal shrimp, tempura vegetable, udon seafood noodle soup, tempura shrimp, and tempura shrimp and vegetable.

Perhaps harder for to-go orders (but still not impossible to run home, of course), the dessert menu is a list of flavored ice creams including the staple green tea ice cream and tempura ice cream, as well as more traditional flavors, such as vanilla and chocolate. Mochi mango, mochi strawberry and mochi chocolate are also available.

Don’t forget there’s an option for Chinese, too. Next door a full menu of Chinese favorites including chow mein and pan fried noodles is served.

Did we mention free bottled beers? Check with your server when you arrive for this great perk.

Details 3324 S. McCarran Blvd., Reno, Nev. 89502

775-448-6363

Open Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Website