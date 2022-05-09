Incline schools on two-hour delay Monday

Washoe County School District officials said Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday, May 9 due to treacherous road conditions.

Winter bus stops are in effect and officials advise drivers to take extra caution.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other,” WCSD officials said.