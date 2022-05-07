Greater Nevada Credit Union recognized educators for their impact on students and schools (sponsored)

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, GNCU held its first ‘The Greater Heart of Washoe County School District’ campaign

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) recognized community educators through its first-ever The Greater Heart of Washoe County School District campaign. Nearly 200 educator nominations were submitted by their peers within the school district and six honorees were selected for their impactful efforts helping students and schools achieve more. Winners received $500 each for their school or classroom.

“Teachers and other educations have done so much to help children, families and the community get through the challenges of the last several years, and they deserve our gratitude, appreciation, and respect,” said Wally Murray, GNCU President and CEO. “In addition to these six outstanding educators, Greater Nevada recognizes the dedication and commitment of all the WCSD employees as they continue to help develop our future generation.”

The Greater Heart of Washoe County School District award winners include:

Daniel Barthel, band director and teacher at Depoali Middle School

Gretchen Canepa, Pre-K deaf education teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary

Tiffany Kress, math and student leadership teacher at Sparks High School

Roni Green, Career and Technical education teacher at Reed High School

Elizabeth Doughty, custodian at McQueen High School

Ron Escalante, warehouse supervisor, nutrition services department

From developing volunteer programs to providing extra support services throughout the pandemic, these honorees were chosen for going above and beyond for Washoe County.

In addition to the $500 classroom prize, all honorees received a gift card and tickets to the Friday, May 6 Reno Aces game at Greater Nevada Field.

“We are grateful to Greater Nevada Credit Union for recognizing the tremendous contributions of our educators during this week of celebration,” Dr. Kristen McNeill, WCSD Superintendent, said. “Our community partners play such an important role in our schools and our partnerships provide wonderful opportunities for our students. Our sincere thanks to everyone at GNCU for their hard work on behalf of WCSD.”

