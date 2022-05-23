Greater Nevada Credit Union awards $60K in higher education scholarships (sponsored)

Annual scholarship program celebrates 30 honorees

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has awarded 30 Nevada students with scholarships to continue their academic pursuits through the GNCU Scholarship Program.

Since its inception in 2000, GNCU’s scholarship program has helped over 375 students pursue their educational goals, awarding nearly $550,000 in total scholarships over the years.

“We’re thrilled to honor these high-achieving students, who have focused their efforts on their education and in serving their communities,” Wally Murray, GNCU’s President and CEO, said. “I speak for all of our members when I say we are thrilled to see them grow as individuals and support them as they further their dreams by helping make higher education a reality.”

For the 2022-23 academic year, GNCU’s Scholarship Committee selected 24 graduating high school seniors, as well as six college students from all over Nevada to receive a $2,000 scholarship to pursue their higher education goals.

Skye Hester, a GNCU scholarship winner, is a senior at Douglas High School in Minden, Nev. She plans to graduate from Western Nevada College with an associate degree in December 2022 and transfer to the University of Nevada, Reno to pursue a bachelor’s in elementary education. She hopes to become a teacher to “help the next generation of students.”

The Scholarship Program is part of the GNCU commitment to allow members to Live Greater. All GNCU members and their families are eligible to apply. Scholarship winners are selected based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational/professional goals. The scholarships can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks or class materials.

For more information on this year’s scholarships, and the GNCU scholarship program, visit GNCU.org/Scholarships.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.