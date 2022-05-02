Five events to check out: Sci-fi, a murder play and a rock career to fall back on

If you’ve checked out This Is Reno’s event calendar lately you’ll know that Reno Ice has some events. Stick and puck camp, figure skating practice, adult leagues, kid leagues – head to Reno Ice. Apparently the place is hoppin’.

Now that we have that out of the way, here are five other events that don’t require strapping blades to your feet and clinging to the wall to avoid going home with your pants soaked and your butt bruised. (Oh, that’s just me? Nevermind.)

Portrait Society of Reno has a weekly gathering on Wednesdays with a live model and a chance to practice your portrait skills, whether you’re sketching or painting with oils or watercolors. Artists pay a drop-in fee and get to work for four hours. Details here. The Sci-On! Science + Fiction Film Festival brings together sci-fi nerds, er, fans, for three days of science-fiction short films and a showcase of sci-fi filmmakers from around the world. It’s hosted at none other than the Fleischmann Planetarium, so there will be awesome viewing on the dome. Get details here. Word on the street is Glenn Danzig is working on new movies about “one percenter werewolf bikers” and a “knife-fighting assassin.” Fortunately, if the Rotten Tomatoes ratings don’t lean in his favor he can fall back on the moody metal of his band, Danzig. They’re playing at Grand Sierra Resort this week. Progressive Leadership Alliance hosts the Red Dress Social Powwow this week to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S). The event is part of MMIWG2S day of awareness, May 5, and recognizes and remembers “those who have lost their lives to the violence of the patriarchy and white supremacy.” Murder Ballad is “a love story with a dark side, set to rock music in an intimate venue” – The Basement no less. Murder, a basement, “mature audiences only.” What could go wrong? The cool part of this multi-week Friday/Saturday night affair is that it’s pay-what-you-can plus a donation of non-perishable food to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

