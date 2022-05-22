Detours planned for Geno Martini Parkway

Road closures and detours will be in place along Geno Martini Parkway in Sparks starting Monday, May 23 and lasting for about a week. Road work to patch the road and make repairs will be done along the parkway from Vista Boulevard to Primio Way.

A slurry seal of the project area will be completed at a later date.

City of Sparks officials said work will begin after 9 a.m. each day and end by 1:30 p.m. to reduce the impacts to drivers dropping off children at Marvin Moss Elementary School. The school is located at the corner of Geno Martini Parkway and Primio Way.

Drivers in the area are asked to avoid the area and use East Prater Way to Westview Boulevard to access the school, or to approach the school from the east side of the intersection.

A map of the project area and detour is available here.

Source: City of Sparks