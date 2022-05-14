Home > News > Politics > Election 2022 > County commission candidates sound off on Cares Campus, growth and development
Election 2022

County commission candidates sound off on Cares Campus, growth and development

By Bob Conrad
Washoe Board of County Commissioners candidates at a forum May 12, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Candidates for the Washoe Board of County Commissioners weighed-in Thursday on some of the more challenging issues facing the region. They spoke during the second of This Is Reno’s candidate forums hosted at the downtown Reno library.

The candidates come from a range of backgrounds and are running for commission districts two, three and five.

Attending were Michael Clark for district two; Hawah Ahmad, Mariluz Garcia and Kyle Isacksen for district three; and Wendy Leonard and Edwin Lyngar for district five.

Candidates were asked by moderator Connie Wray Gaudard about growth, development and the county takeover of the Nevada Cares Campus.

District two incumbent Bob Lucey said early on he was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, and district five incumbent Jeanne Herman canceled the day of the event. She said she was not feeling well.

Mayoral candidates attended a forum May 6, and Reno City Council candidates will speak at the final forum May 19.

Watch the video below.

