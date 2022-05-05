City mulls fee increases for special events, parks, planning, police and fire

A city-hired consultant this week outlined potential fees increases for those using city services. The city this week is holding budget hearings during which fees and budgets are being discussed.

Jerry Wolf with MGT Consulting outlined findings from a fee schedule study that was completed in March.

He said some fee increases are due to costs incurred by the city that are not recovered by revenue – some city services are provided but costs are not covered by what users are charged. In effect, the services are subsidized.

The consultants suggested new fees and fee increases to provide services.

Jaime Schroeder with the city’s parks and recreation department said fees for parks will be going up, in part because of minimum wage increases. She said fees for softball leagues, pool access and recreation centers are proposed to be increased.

“We’re not looking to jump the fee by a significant amount in order to make sure our families can still afford the program,” she said.

Professional photographers will now be charged fees if they are shooting in Reno parks. Schroeder said the new fee matches what Washoe County charges.

Commercial video productions will be charged from $200 to $10,000.

Planning and engineering fees are likely to be increased.

“The planning and engineering fees were all over the board,” said Chris Pingree, director of development services. “We are suggesting the update … for our planning and engineering fees since they have not been raised for quite some time…”

Special events in particular were mentioned.

Police coverage for special events could see fee increases, Wolf said. “In some cases we identify services where there is no fee, and the departments believe a fee is appropriate.”

Council member Neoma Jardon noted that not all services should recover costs.

“I actually think the fees that staff has recommended are reasonable…” she said.

The fee increases are up to the council to approve at a later date.