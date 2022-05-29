ACLU launches election protection effort to report voting concerns

The ACLU of Nevada this weekend announced it is launching a nonpartisan reporting program for those concerned with election processes.

Voters can report voting and election issues at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Voting rights advocates, attorneys and volunteers in both Washoe and Clark counties are joining forces through primary election day to ensure what they called fair access to polls for all eligible voters.

“There has been a lot of talk about our election processes in recent months, and election officials are working hard to guarantee a free, fair and secure primary election,” said the ACLU’s Holly Welborn. “The most important message for Washoe County voters to hear is that our coalition has your back if you encounter any issues while trying to vote in this year’s primary.”

Volunteer poll monitors are assisting community members at voting centers. Volunteer attorneys will join the ACLU to monitor reports received through hotlines.

The hotlines are available in multiple languages:

English: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT

Spanish/English: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

Asian Languages/English: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

The program will run through early voting and on Election Day during the primary and general elections.

SOURCE: ACLU.