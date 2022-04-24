VIDEO: Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum opens

The Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum is now open. The museum, also known as the Black Springs Volunteer Fire Department Museum, celebrated its grand opening Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The event showed off the new museum, a collection of restored historic fire engines and “the story of a small unsung fire department that did big things for the North Valleys Community.”

Black Springs Volunteer Fire Department was built by the community in response to lengthy delays in firefighting response to the area. After it fell out of use, it was under the control of Washoe County which used the facility for park maintenance.

Now, thanks to community efforts the building has been restored and built into the small museum it is today.

Our Story Inc. Executive Director Demetrice Dalton said that in addition to educating the community about the Black Springs history, there would also be resources for young people interested in becoming firefighters or paramedics.

More information: https://www.ourstoryinc.com