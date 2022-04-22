VIDEO: Catholic Charities expands immigration services program

Photos and Video by Ty O’Neil

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada representatives said they have been able to double the size of the organization’s Immigration Services Program over the past year, expanding the services it can provide to people moving to Nevada from other countries. It has also moved into a new, larger office near downtown Reno.

The nonprofit hosted an open house Thursday to share with the community its new office and services.

Annie Allen, CCNN’s director of immigration services, said her program has historically helped immigrants with things such as green card and DACA renewals, work permit and green card applications, and naturalization and family services.

In the past year they added an attorney to their staff to provide assistance in removal proceedings in immigration court.

Allen said some of her program’s services are free, but some are fee-based. The organization also sees people by appointment and has walk-in times available.

CCNN’s Immigration Services Program is located at 395 Gould St., Building B, just east of Renown hospital. More information is online at https://ccsnn.org/pages/immigration-assistance.