UNR leading project to address urban, rural water issues

Nevada’s drought continues, and a new National Science Foundation project at the University of Nevada, Reno will bring together state experts to address the state’s water issues.

“The project, Nevada Water, will develop a collaborative and inclusive partnership of water suppliers, users, policy-makers, and academics whose primary goal is to create a dynamic research, societal and education network focusing on critical urban-rural water issues across Nevada,” said Anne Nolin, geography professor at the University of Nevada, Reno

Declining snowpacks, extreme weather and rapid population growth are some of the stressors contributing to drought.

“Nevada’s water issues are unusual in that our water supplies come from groundwater and mountains, both of which are being impacted by climate change and urban growth,” Nolin added. “We saw the need to develop a robust and inclusive water-focused network of key stakeholders across Nevada and our university and non-academic partners are well-positioned to co-lead this effort.”

A one-year planning grant that is first on deck for the project followed by an application for a $ 1million grant within five year.

Team members include Stephanie McAfee, associate professor in UNR geography Department and Nevada state climatologist; Eric Marchand, associate professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering and co-director of the Nevada Water Innovation Institute; Sean McKenna, executive director of the Hydrological Sciences Institute at the Desert Research Institute; and Jennifer Edmonds, associate professor and chief programmer of environmental sciences and materials at Nevada State College.

SOURCE: UNR