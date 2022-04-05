This week sounds like fun: Five events to check out

We had an entire paragraph of slap jokes lined up for inclusion of Chris Rock’s tour stop on the events list this week, but alas the show is sold out. You’ll just have to trust us that the material was hilarious.

Plenty of other good stuff on the calendar this week, from theater to dance to scorpions. Perhaps one day we’ll be able to merge those together again, with a theater production featuring dancing scorpions. (Did you hear that Good Luck Macbeth?)

Here are this week’s picks:

There’s something about Roald Dahl that can transport you back to fourth grade and the school library and reading all of the hilarity and calamity that could befall a young boy – like living in a giant peach. We’re interested to see how “James & The Giant Peach” shakes out on stage at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada. Bonus points if they pipe in the smell of fresh, juicy peaches. The production premiers Friday and continues through April 17. Yoga Pod has lined up a Holi Special Bollywood Dance Workshop “packed with all the elements of Holi.” If you’re unfamiliar with the festival of Holi, it’s the Hindu Festival of Spring, Festival of Colors and Festival of Love. The brightly colored powders thrown at people – such as in color runs – are one of the most known aspects of the festival. This dance workshop is accessible for people of all experience levels. UNR’s master gardeners are expanding the notion of gardening classes with a virtual presentation on the benefits of scorpions. The key here is that they’re good in the garden, bad in your house. Get details here. (And perhaps get yourself a UV flashlight to see those buggers in the dark.) The Huntsman has lined up a duo show with Dennis O’Hagan (of the Great Brewery Tour) and Brad Wehlitz (of Freak Mythology). The pair will trade off instruments including mandolin, lap steel, bouzouki, harp and percussion. They’ll also pile on with “tales of their travels playing more than 300 craft breweries throughout the U.S.” Sounds like a lot of talent. Details here. The Virgil has a night of music too, sans the craft beer, with Joe Vann of From Indian Lakes. It’s billed as “a night of Americana love songs and indie folk.” Pitchfork has called Vann’s music “mood music for the hopeless romantic, overwhelmed by the desire to connect but pining for the confidence to make the first move.” So totally first date material.

