This Is Reno hosts candidate forums for county, city and mayoral races

This Is Reno is hosting candidate forums starting in May for the city council, Washoe County commission and mayor races.

“These forums are for people to get to know candidates, not debates,” said This Is Reno publisher Bob Conrad. “We are encouraging candidates to focus on what makes them the best candidate for their chosen seat.”

Each forum is Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the downtown Washoe County Library on Center Street.

Connie Wray. Image: Amber Shore

Mayoral candidate forum: May 6

Washoe County commission: May 12

Reno City Council: May 19

All candidates have been invited to participate. The forum moderator is Connie Wray. Connie is a radio & TV host, voice-talent, podcast producer, and emcee. Connie has hosted several successful morning radio shows over her radio career. She was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2012.

The events are free to attend but registration is required. Registration is online: ​​https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/2022-primary-election-candidate-forums-271399

This Is Reno is partnering with KWNK 97.7 FM radio and Noticiero Móvil for event coverage, and each forum is sponsored by Tom Clark Solutions, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada and the Washoe County Library System.