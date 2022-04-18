Stuart Wexler joins Visit Carson City as Events and Sales Manager (sponsored)

The 14-year hospitality sales veteran looks toward helping bring awareness to the region.

Visit Carson City, the Carson City Cultural & Tourism Authority, announced it has hired Stuart Wexler as its new Events and Sales Manager. Wexler brings more than 14 years of hospitality sales experience to the role, having worked in a similar capacity for a number of lodging properties in the region.

In his new role, Wexler will be responsible for the maintenance and growth of current events, as well as identifying new market opportunities. He will lead the development of a short- and long-term events and sales strategy, to include group and motorcoach tour operators. These will be accomplished by updating and implementing Visit Carson City’s data-informed special events strategy, as well as by attending domestic and international trade shows, marketplaces and sales missions.

“Stuart is a driven sales professional who, through some of his prior positions, we have worked in partnership with for a number of years,” David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City, said. “He understands the importance of developing strong relationships in the community and in the industry, helping bring further awareness to everything that’s available for groups in Carson City. I am confident in his ability to further leverage our area’s quality event offerings and attractions.”

Prior to joining the Carson City Cultural & Tourism Authority, Wexler was the sales manager at the new Staybridge Suites in Carson City where he developed and implemented an annual sales and marketing plan, managed lead sources and exceeded budgeted goals and corporate revenue. Additional experience included his role as global accounts manager for Helmsbriscoe, sales leader for Holiday Retirement Independent Living and working as the dual director of sales for Hilton Garden Inn and Staybridge Suites in Reno, Nev.

Wexler began his sales career in Carson City as the director of sales at Hampton Inn & Suites. Later, he was a hotel sales manager at Wyndham Garden Hotel. He is passionate about the community and looks forward to helping attract more people to the region.

“This position will enable me to help provide more exposure of Carson City to those who are not as familiar with Nevada’s state capital,” said Wexler. “Having lived in Carson City for the last 25 years, I can’t wait to share more about the city’s culture, history, prime location and the many outdoor activities and events available with others.”

