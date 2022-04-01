State superintendent up for Washoe schools superintendent job

Nevada’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert, is one of five finalists to replace outgoing Superintendent of Washoe County schools Kristen McNeill.

State Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

Ebert was appointed by Governor Steve Sisolak in 2019 to lead the Nevada Department of Education. She is the only Nevada-based candidate listed to replace McNeill.

She was previously an educational leader in New York.

Other candidates are:

Susan Enfield, Ed.D., Normandy Park, WA

Sherrell Hobbs, Ph.D., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Shawn T. Loescher, Ed.D., San Diego, CA

Caprice Young, Ed.D., Los Angeles, CA

School district officials said:

“The candidates were selected based on a process that started in December and included the creation of a Search Advisory Group made up of district stakeholders that The Bryan Group guided and worked with throughout the process. This was followed by a national recruitment effort, encompassing both traditional education candidates and non-traditional candidates. The non-traditional candidates included those with business or military backgrounds who had a strong connection to education. While 36 applications were received, 20 met the requirements for consideration. The five candidates selected as finalists were the most qualified of the 20, with all viewed as being capable of doing the job.”

Interviews with candidates are scheduled for April 8. Candidates will visit the district between April 18 – 20, and school trustees will make a selection April 26 for the new superintendent to start July 1, 2022.