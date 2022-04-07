Sparks fire chief retires after vote of no confidence

Sparks Fire Department Chief Jim Reid yesterday submitted his intention to retire from the department.

Sparks Fire Chief Jim Reid

Sparks spokesperson Julie Duewel said Reid’s retirement is effective June 30, 2022.

Sparks firefighters two weeks ago issued a statement of no confidence in Reid. They accused him of being a poor leader and engaging in “unethical behavior.”

“Members of Sparks Firefighters Local 1265 vote to express No Confidence in Fire Chief Jim Reid’s ability to lead our department due to failed leadership, unethical behavior, and unwillingness to support our members and move our department forward,” they said.

Sparks officials defended Reid.

Sparks Fire’s Darren Jackson, in an interview with This Is Reno, said firefighter concerns were primarily regarding staffing not keeping pace with community needs, and people were suffering due to inability of firefighters to quickly respond to calls.

Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said on March 14 Reid “is a consummate fire professional and public servant who strives to serve the best interests of the people. He demonstrates by word and action the highest ethical standards. I have full faith in Chief Reid’s ability to lead the Sparks Fire Department.”

Krutz today said Reid will be missed.

“I will miss him for a host of reasons, both professional and personal,” he said. “His work ethic is incredible and his mantra of ‘an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay’ is something for all of us to aspire to. I am grateful for his service to the City of Sparks. He has truly been a model public servant.”