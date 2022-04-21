Home > Events > RTC offers free rides to Earth Day festival
RTC offers free rides to Earth Day festival

By ThisIsReno
The RTC is asking for community input on the future of transit in Washoe County. Image courtesy of the RTC. Used with permission.

Locals headed to Reno’s Earth Day festival Sunday, April 24 can get a free ride to the event from RTC transit.

Two locations have been set up to transfer riders to the Earth Day festival with service every 15 minutes. Riders will be picked up and dropped off by the Route 16  Special from RTC’s 4th Street Station or near the Court Street entrance to the city’s courthouse parking lot between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

RTC officials said the free rides are provided not only to ease parking woes at the popular event, but to support the eco-friendly option bus transit provides.

“Sustainability is one of RTC’s guiding principles and increasing ridership on our public transportation system supports this initiative,” Bill Thomas, RTC’s executive director, said. “Taking public transportation instead of driving a car helps the earth and improves our region’s air quality.”

RTC is in the process of shifting its fleet of buses to either fully electric or electric-hybrid diesels, reducing emissions and the need for fossil fuels.

Source: RTC

