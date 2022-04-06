RTC asks for virtual community input on Arlington Bridges Project (sponsored)

Watch a virtual presentation and take a survey through April 18

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing the process of replacing the Arlington Avenue Bridges over the Truckee River and is seeking additional input from the community as the project enters the design and environmental review phase.

The RTC is inviting the community to participate virtually by watching a video presentation about the project and taking a survey. The survey is open through April 18, 2022.

The Arlington Avenue bridges, which were built in the 1920s, have been categorized as structurally deficient by the Nevada Department of Transportation. These bridges provide access over the Truckee River and split the Wingfield Park area. The project will replace the bridges over the river, improve safety and multimodal access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.

In the video presentation, the community will have a chance to learn about the work that has been done so far to identify bridge concepts through community input. Viewers can also learn more about the project timeline, as well as the proposed bridge design and aesthetic elements.

In 2021, the RTC received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the Arlington Avenue bridges over the Truckee River in the heart of the City of Reno.

The RTC has been gathering public input on the project since 2019. Construction on the $25 million Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is anticipated to start in 2024.

