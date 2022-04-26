REMSA Health announces promotion of six leaders within the organization (sponsored)

REMSA Health and Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, have announced the promotion of six team members to leadership roles within the organization.

“We are so pleased to announce the appointment of these talented leaders to their new roles serving the organization and our community,” said Dean Dow, President and CEO, REMSA Health. “Promoting team members within our organization enhances our culture of fostering and promoting focused career growth at REMSA Health; we celebrate the achievements of these leaders in their careers, and look forward to all they will accomplish by continuing to serve our organization and community.”

Alexia Jobson, APR, NREMT has been promoted to Director of Public Relations. In this role, Jobson serves the organization by expanding opportunities for engagement, promotion, communication and relationship-building. She brings more than two decades of business and communications experience to her role. She holds an Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) and is a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician. Jobson also serves as the Immediate Past President of the board of directors for Western Industrial Nevada, as Chair of the Public Relations Committee of The Academy of International Mobile Healthcare Integration and as Vice-Chair of the Communications Committee of the American Ambulance Association.

Christine Barton, EMD-I, ED-Q, EFD has been promoted to Director of Regional Communications where she oversees the daily operations of the Regional Emergency Communications Center – a secondary public service answering point which managed more than 252,000 calls in 2020. She joined the organization in 2000 as a paramedic and has served in roles across quality, education and training, and communications departments. Barton is certified as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher-Q and as an instructor with the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch. She is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management at Western Governors University.

Devan Walker has been promoted to Corporate Controller. Having held financial positions across a variety of industries, he brings more than a decade of finance and accounting knowledge to REMSA Health. In his current role, he oversees core accounting and finance functions including treasury management, financial statement preparation, serves as the audit liaison and executes budgeting and forecasting for the organization. In addition, Walker manages the day-to-day operations of the Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable Departments as well as the Payroll Team.

Kenneth Kitts has been promoted to Director of EMS System Program Management. He joined REMSA Health in 1993 as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher and has worked in several positions including paramedic, communications supervisor/EMD-Q, communications manager and others. In his current role, Kitts is the primary analyst for all EMS system-related response and deployment data; he oversees and reviews all official requests for data, ensuring accuracy, consistency and transparency. He holds certificates for Communications Center Manager and Professional Development in Supervisory Management. In 2019, Kitts was selected as a Nevada Star of Life honoree, one of the highest honors an EMS worker can receive in the state.

Matthew Brown has been promoted to the role of Director of Rural EMS. He joined REMSA Health in 2003 as an AEMT and later served in Care Flight roles as a flight paramedic, operations supervisor and operations manager. With more than 30 years of experience, he now oversees Care Flight Ground – a partnership-based ground ambulance service for Plumas County, Calif. He received the National Star of Life Award in 2006. Brown is also a Nevada State EMS Instructor, a Certified Medical Transport Executive and is currently pursuing his Bachelors in EMS Administration through Columbia Southern University.

Vanessa Coyle has been promoted to the role of Operations Manager with Care Flight. She joined REMSA Health as an AEMT in 2003 and has grown her career from a ground paramedic into critical care operations leadership. She brings more than 18 years of EMS experience to her current role, in which she provides day-to-day oversight and resource management for a critical care air and ground transport program. In addition to continuing her work as a clinician, Coyle collaborates with requesting agencies and first-response partners. She is licensed as a paramedic in Nevada and California and holds a variety of advanced out-of-hospital healthcare certifications. In 2019, Coyle was selected as a Nevada Star of Life honoree.

