Public can meet school super candidates Tuesday, April 19

The Washoe County School District is hosting an open forum Tuesday, April 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wooster High School for the candidates up for the district’s superintendent job.

School trustees will make a final selection on one of five candidates the following Tuesday.

Candidates will be available in different parts of Wooster High for community members to ask questions.

School trustees will also have a public meeting on Wednesday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m. during which the district’s hiring consultant will have public interviews of the candidates.

Jhone Ebert, Carson City

Susan Enfield, Ed.D., Normandy Park, WA

Sherrell Hobbs, Ph.D., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Shawn T. Loescher, Ed.D., San Diego, CA

Caprice Young, Ed.D., Los Angeles, CA

“While 36 applications were received, 20 met the requirements for consideration. The five candidates selected as finalists were the most qualified of the 20, with all viewed as being capable of doing the job,” school officials said.

Details: https://www.washoeschools.net/Domain/1761