Possible fire investigated at Arlington Towers (photos)

By Eric Marks
Reno Fire Department responded to a report of possible electrical fire at Arlington Tower April 19, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Reno Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a report of a possible electrical fire inside the wall of a condominium at Arlington Towers. The emergency was reported at 3:45 p.m.

Parts of Arlington Avenue were closed to traffic as RFD investigated.

Local residents and onlookers stood by and police blocked the streets as fire officials cleared the 22-story building of any fire hazards. As of 6 p.m. streets were still blocked for emergency vehicles and no further information was available.

Reno Fire Department responded to a report of possible electrical fire at Arlington Tower April 19, 2022 in Reno, Nev.

