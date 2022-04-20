Possible fire investigated at Arlington Towers (photos)

Reno Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a report of a possible electrical fire inside the wall of a condominium at Arlington Towers. The emergency was reported at 3:45 p.m.

Parts of Arlington Avenue were closed to traffic as RFD investigated.

Local residents and onlookers stood by and police blocked the streets as fire officials cleared the 22-story building of any fire hazards. As of 6 p.m. streets were still blocked for emergency vehicles and no further information was available.