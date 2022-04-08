PODCAST: Higher ed spats leave Nevada universities and colleges without a chancellor

Shouting, interruptions and threats marked a heated meeting of the Board of Regents on April 1. The regents are the Nevada System of Higher Education’s governing board.

They met to approve a $610,000 severance with Chancellor Melody Rose.

Rose wanted to leave her position as chancellor after she filed a voluminous complaint against certain regents.

Regents argued and interrupted one another during the meeting. They ultimately approved the severance.

Rose had only been in the position since June of 2020

On this week’s episode is a breakdown of the April 1 regents meeting.

I also speak with a University of Nevada faculty member, Amy Pason, about Nevada’s higher education system. We get her perspective on what happened with the regents, and what’s next in the wake of the resignation of Chancellor Melody Rose.