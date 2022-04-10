PHOTOS: Crawl Reno launches day-drinking event with mimosas

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Crawl Reno on Saturday debuted its new “Day Crawl Series” with a mimosa crawl through downtown and Midtown Reno that turned into a sold-out event.

Organizers, who also put together the Reno Zombie Crawl, among others, said they’ve heard regular requests for daytime crawls and decided to try it out. Saturday’s Crawl started at The Eddy, included just 10 locations and was more like a wine walk than the traditional nighttime bar crawls.

Costumes were encouraged, but event organizers didn’t set a theme. Instead, participants were encouraged to choose their own theme. Some came in their regular clothes, but still others dressed as punks, hippies, flappers or in steampunk attire.

Crawl Reno has two more daytime crawls planned for the spring including a margarita day crawl May 7 and a bloody mary day crawl June 11.