Northern Nevada HOPES adds new location on Bell Street

Northern Nevada HOPES last week announced it is expanding its medical care by adding a new clinic on Bell Street.

“In true HOPES fashion, we’re celebrating 25 years of providing medical, behavioral health and wrap-around care to the most marginalized members of our community by expanding services for those who need it most,” said Sharon Chamberlain, CEO of HOPES.

HOPES opened in 1997 as the area’s first HIV/AIDS clinic and increased its scope in 2013.

HOPES is now supplying an intensive outpatient program for those experiencing emotional issues, addiction and trauma. This program will supply a level of treatment in between traditional outpatient treatment as well as inpatient hospitalization, HOPES staff said.

“HOPES’ Intensive Outpatient Program will fill a gap in behavioral health care access for individuals who are uninsured or on Medicaid,” said Kristen Davis-Coelho, behavioral health officer at HOPES. “We have made it our mission to make this type of treatment more available so people struggling with substance use, mental health disorders or behavioral issues can get the help they need.”

The new clinic is open to HOPES clients and will open up for area referrals July 1, 2022.

The clinic is at 595 Bell Street, nearby HOPES’ Fifth Street location. Call 775-786-4673 for information.

