The Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship is now open for application (sponsored)

The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada will be awarding up to $20,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in the northern and southern Nevada regions, interested in a culinary field. Students will create a dairy-focused recipe and the top four contestants will compete in a cookoff in June.

Submissions require students to complete an application, submit proof of acceptance or enrollment in a culinary program, respond to open-ended questions regarding their career aspirations, the culinary arts field, and dairy-related topics, and create a dairy-based recipe with a photo of their dish. Applicants must be high school seniors who are legal residents of Nevada, 17 years of age or older, and are (or will be) enrolled in a culinary program at a university, college, community college, culinary school, or vocational school. Starting today, completed applications can be submitted online or mailed in with a postmark of no later than 11:59:59 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022.

A panel of judges will choose four qualified candidates from the submitted applications. These four finalists will be required to execute their original submitted recipe within one hour and will be judged on presentation and recipe requirements. Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, June 1, in honor of World Milk Day. At the cookoff, each finalist will be placed and awarded accordingly. The first-place winner will receive $10,000, the second-place winner will receive $5,000, the third-place winner will receive $2,500, and the fourth-place winner will receive $2,500.

Students interested in this scholarship can submit their scholarship applications beginning April 4, 2022, here: https://nevadamilk.com/dairy-in-schools/nevada-dairy-farmers-culinary-scholarship/.

About The Nevada Dairy Farmers

The Nevada Dairy Farmers are a group of dairy producers and dedicated advocates who work together to promote responsible dairy farming, nutritional products, and the people who make it all happen, our farmers. Our mission is to promote the nutritional benefits and affordability of natural, nutrient-rich dairy products as part of a healthy lifestyle for youth, families, and adults.

The Dairy Council® of Nevada is a non-profit organization comprised of a team of dedicated professionals devoted to the promotion of agriculture, lifelong health, and the enjoyment of food. We work on behalf of Nevada’s Dairy Farm Families to provide timely, scientifically-based nutrition information to the media, health professionals, consumers, and others concerned about fostering a healthy diet in addition to promoting fun, community-based events to showcase dairy foods and dairy farmers.

For more information about The Nevada Dairy Farmers, visit nevadamilk.com or find us on facebook.com/nevadamilk, twitter.com/nevadamilk, and on Instagram @nevadamilk.

