Home > Featured > COVID-19 > Masks optional at Reno airport￼
COVID-19

Masks optional at Reno airport￼

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Travelers at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Image: RSCVA

Masks are no longer required at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport officials announced late Monday. The change comes after the Transportation Security Administration said it’ll no longer enforce the mask mandate.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the masking requirement on federal transportation. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it instituted the mask mandate early in the pandemic.

Reno airport officials urged kindness to others during the transition.

“We know that travelers and employees might have mixed feelings to this change in enforcement and we ask everyone to be kind about the choice to wear a mask or not while traveling,” they said in a statement.

Some major airlines, including Delta, Southwest, American and United, have made masks optional on their flights. Airport officials recommend verifying masking requirements with an airline before arriving to the airport.

The CDC still recommends that masks be worn in indoor public transportation settings.

Related Stories

Health district offers second booster doses 

Health officer ‘cautiously optimistic’ about declining COVID cases

COVID cases continue to decline in Washoe County

CDC updates COVID-19 community risk levels, removes mask mandate

School district: Masks off, questions remain

COVID-19: ‘Fantastic’ numbers, still high transmission