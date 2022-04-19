Masks optional at Reno airport￼

Masks are no longer required at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport officials announced late Monday. The change comes after the Transportation Security Administration said it’ll no longer enforce the mask mandate.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the masking requirement on federal transportation. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it instituted the mask mandate early in the pandemic.

Reno airport officials urged kindness to others during the transition.

“We know that travelers and employees might have mixed feelings to this change in enforcement and we ask everyone to be kind about the choice to wear a mask or not while traveling,” they said in a statement.

Some major airlines, including Delta, Southwest, American and United, have made masks optional on their flights. Airport officials recommend verifying masking requirements with an airline before arriving to the airport.

The CDC still recommends that masks be worn in indoor public transportation settings.