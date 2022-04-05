Mantle challenges Brekhus’ ability to run for mayor

William Mantle, mayoral candidate up against incumbent Hillary Schieve and challenger Jenny Brekhus, has filed with the Reno City Attorney a challenge questioning Brekhus’ ability to run for the seat.

At issue is whether Brekhus, who is termed out from running again as a council member, can legally run for mayor.

Eddie Lorton, who ran for office three times and lost, was expected to file a legal challenge questioning the ability of Schieve and Brekhus to run.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, he reportedly missed the deadline. But his 2014 case against then council member Jessica Sfrerrazza, who was running for mayor, effectively barred her from running. Schieve instead joined the race and has been mayor since.

Mantle, however, filed a challenge yesterday with the city attorney. He alleges Brekhus is not legally able to run for mayor.

“The Supreme Court granted [a petition in 2014] holding that because the Reno City Charter makes the mayor of the city’s ‘local governing body’ for all purposes, [the law] bars a term-limited council member from thereafter being elected mayor of Reno,” he wrote. “Jenny Brekhus is similarly term-limited and thus cannot be elected mayor of Reno…”

Mantle did not respond to a call by the time of publication. Brekhus said she intends to stay in the race.

“I believe the voters should decide,” she told This Is Reno.

The city attorney, per Nevada law, may determine within five business days if probable cause exists for the challenge and can petition a court to determine if Mantle’s challenge is frivolous.

Election 2022 This Is Reno is focused on the mayoral, city and county races for the 2022 election. Read more election coverage