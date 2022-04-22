Leadership shakeup continues at Renown

Renown CEO Thomas Graf today announced a number of leadership changes at the hospital. The changes come in the wake of former CEO Tony Slonim’s firing.

Out are HR director Michelle Sanchez-Bickley and CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center Erik Olsen. Sanchez-Bickley was praised by Graf, but a number of sources said she played a noted role in a slew of the internal problems leading to Slonim’s ouster.

Chris Nicholas was promoted in Olsen’s place. Amy McCombs was promoted to chief operating officer of Renown Regional Medical Center effective July 1, and Larry Creech, surgical services administrator, will retire Sept. 2.

Jen Walker was promoted to serve as VP of quality for Renown effective July 1. Mark Neu joined Renown as chief corporate compliance officer and Jamie Winter was promoted to Renown’s deputy chief legal officer effective June 1.

Graf and Interim COO Sy Johnson, in an internal memo, said, “We are humbled to share that the Renown Health Board has requested we remain in place as your CEO and President for the next year.

“With your input and support, we will continue to make vital decisions and advance strategic efforts that are critical to the success of our organization,” they added.

The Reno Gazette Journal also reported this week Slonim sold his house for $3.1 million just after being fired.

“The 4,623-square-foot home on Lake Ridge Shores sold on April 8, a month after Slonim was fired by the Renown board. It was listed by Margaret Kazmierski of Dickson Realty, 10 days after Slonim was fired,” RGJ reported yesterday.