Jeannette Rankin returns to Reno April 29 (sponsored)

Poster

In a rare appearance from beyond the grave, the first US Congresswoman, Jeannette Rankin, returns to Reno on April 29th at 6 pm. Celebrated actor/playwright Jeanmarie Simpson will summon the spirit of Rankin at the Potentialist Workshop, 836 E 2nd Street. Everyone is welcome with non-perishable food items and monetary donations are encouraged ($100 is suggested, but $1 is gratefully accepted too!).

Why Jeannette Rankin? Why now?Washoe County Commission Candidate Kyle Isacksen said, “Jeannette Rankin was an outspoken champion of women’s rights and peace. She stood up for what she believed in no matter the political or social costs of the moment and remained steadfast in her convictions throughout her long life of service and activism. She is an inspiration to me as I enter the political realm for the first time. It’s through Jeanmarie Simpson’s play, A Single Woman, that I first learned of Jeannette Rankin. Like so many women and people of color throughout our history her remarkable story was left out of the history books and I, like so many others, am grateful to Jeanmarie for bringing Jeannette’s life into our consciousness. I saw the play for the first time after inviting Jeanmarie to perform at the elementary school where my wife and I taught. The community packed the assembly hall to overflowing and hundreds of people left with new knowledge and new inspiration from this true American patriot. I am excited that this new performance is bringing together our community again and honored that my name gets to be mentioned on the same stage as Jeannette’s. We stand on the shoulders of greatness and must continue the work so our grandchildren are lifted even higher on ours.

Simpson said, “In an era when politics has become profoundly cynical, combative, and polarized, and the masses have turned away from reasonable civic engagement, Kyle leans into community action with extensive experience, knowledge, grace, devotion, courage, compassion, and always a healthy dollop of humor. He has the character, track record, and resolve to work as a professional public servant. It is my great honor to endorse and support with my artivist tendencies Kyle for Washoe.

Adam Czajkowski has been working with Kyle from the first days of the campaign and said he is excited “to elect a progressive champion that will represent our values on the Washoe County Commission and have a positive impact on the politics of the Truckee Meadows for a generation.”

Finally, Pan Pantoja, Reno Poet Laureate and Executive Artist of Potentialist Workshop and Savage Mystic Gallery said, “we’ve been long partners with Jeanmarie and Kyle in sustainable change. Producing plays, performance pieces, and murals to help our communities and bring light to hard issues with these two has been a great privilege. We are happy to host this one-of-a-kind performance in support of our good friend running for office.

Jeannette Rankin Returns plays April 29th Ali’s Alley at the Potentialist Workshop, 836 E 2nd Street Reno Nevada 89502. Doors open at 6pm. Donate what you can, including non-perishable food items.

Visit KYLEFORWASHOE.com for more details.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.