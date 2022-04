Instalación de purificación de agua que llega a Stead

Carly Sauvageau is a freelance multimedia reporter and documentary film maker in Reno, Nevada. She grew up in Tonopah, Nevada and came to Reno to attend college at the University of Nevada. In December of 2021 she graduated from UNR with a Master’s degree in Journalism. She began her journalism career covering culture and arts in Reno, but now enjoys covering all topics, including government and education. During her free time Carly enjoys hiking, video games, music, reading and hanging out with friends.