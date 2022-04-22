Incline schools on two-hour delay

Incline Village schools are operating on a two-hour delay for Friday, April 22. The area remains under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Washoe County School District officials shared the following information with families this morning:

Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, all schools in Incline Village will begin two hours later on Friday, April 22. Winter bus stops are in effect.

Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.

Once again, for Friday, April 22, all schools in Incline Village will begin two hours later. Winter bus stops are in effect.

Source: WCSD