Education

Incline schools closed, distance learning for Thursday

By ThisIsReno
Photo by ELH Express on Unsplash

Incline Village school campuses are closed for Thursday, April 21 due to hazardous road conditions.

Washoe County School District officials said students will have lessons through distance learning for all grades. Activities, such as sports and clubs, are also canceled.

Breakfast and lunch distribution will take place at Incline Elementary School from 9-11 a.m.

Source: WCSD

