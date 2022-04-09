Home > News > Government > Health district upholds recent air pollution violations, asks for input on wood burning￼
Health district upholds recent air pollution violations, asks for input on wood burning￼

By ThisIsReno
Image: Bob Conrad.

Washoe County Health District officials this week said three recent air pollution violations had been upheld by the District Board of Health during its March meeting. Each of the violations carried a recommended $1,000 administrative fine, however they were reduced to $1,500 in total.

Q&D Construction was fined $1,000 for uncontrolled dust emitted from its Flying J construction site in June 2021. The construction company faced two additional possible $1,000 fines for not displaying the dust control permit and log book at the construction site, which it appealed.

The fine for displaying the permit was reduced to zero during a February appeal hearing before the Air Pollution Control Hearing Board (APCHB), however the board upheld the log book violation.

The Board of Health also upheld a violation against Sunstate Equipment Rental for failing to use vapor control equipment to prevent gasoline vapors from getting into the atmosphere. The APCHB reduced the fine from $1,000 to $500.

Wood use survey open through April 15

Residents who use wood/pellet stoves or wood burning fireplaces are being asked to complete a survey to share information with the WCHD’s Air Quality Management Division. The survey results will be used to help air quality officials estimate emissions associated with wood burning in the region.

Source: WCHD

