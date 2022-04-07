Forum tonight on violence in the Latino community

Latino Arte and Culture, a non-profit organization, is hosting this evening a forum about violence within the Latino community.

“This event is a response to the increase of violence within the Latino community during the long pandemic months, when children and women were obligated to quarantine with a violent person,” said organizer Mario Delarosa.

The forum is open to the public. Four experts will be on hand to provide resources available for the community.

Organizations such as Tu Casa Latina, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, Sexual Assault Support Services of Northern Nevada and the Victim Services Unit of the Reno Police Department will be in attendance.

The event is in Spanish but there will be questions in English with panelists. The panelists will cover ways women can be vigilant and protect one another and themselves following the recent disappearance of two women in our region.

Date: Thursday, April 7

Where: Reno Little Theater, 147 E. Pueblo St. Reno NV 89502,

Time: 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.