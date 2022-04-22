Denny Burg of Security 1st Title of Nevada elected President of Nevada Land Title Association (sponsored)

Security 1st Title, one of the largest independent title insurance providers in the country, announced today its Vice President and Sr. Underwriter, Denny Burg, has been elected President of the Nevada Land Title Association (NLTA).

Founded in 1975, the 501c(3) nonprofit NLTA has spent the last 40 years tracking Nevada land and title legislation. It navigates law changes in the title industry and shares how changes in the law can impact transactions across the state. The association’s members are comprised of national underwriters, Nevada-based title insurers/underwriters, escrow agents, attorneys, bankers, consultants, and registered lobbyists.

“It’s an extraordinary recognition and honor for Denny to be elected president of NLTA,” said Jeff Harris, president of Security 1st Title of Nevada. “With his leadership, I’m confident Denny will charge the association with keeping Nevada at the forefront of statewide legislative decisions as they relate to land and title. Additionally, his expertise and new role is a huge asset to our clients as they embark on their real estate matters.”

Entering the market in January 2021, Security 1st Title of Nevada is quickly becoming the fastest growing title company in southern Nevada with offices in Boulder City, Las Vegas, Pahrump and soon Green Valley. The company offers title insurance, closing services, escrow contract servicing and 1031 Exchange services.

Making a mark in the communities it serves, Security 1st Title believes in providing products and services that are specific to the needs of the local area. It not only has all title search and policies completed and executed in-house by its team in Nevada, but it also supports local businesses, non-profits and industry associations.

