Café Con Papi is coffee with culture

One in a line of many new coffee spots to open in 2022, Café Con Papi made its debut in February, opening in an unassuming building on East Sixth Street.

From the outside it doesn’t look like much, but once you walk through the front doors, you are met with an open space bursting with color. The walls are black painted brick and decorated with colorful murals that nod to the Mexican roots of the coffee shop.

An iced latte from Cafe Con Papi in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

There are a few small tables inside for those who want to enjoy their coffee on site. Outside there’s a small garden space with a limited number of seats.

The coffee goes beyond the typical options. The specialty here is a latte, and they have three bases to choose from. Served iced or hot, choose between the Café Con Agave (a sweet, honey-flavored latte made with agave nectar), the Café Con Leche (a traditional latte) and the Café Con Platano (a banana-based coffee). Each is offered with whole milk, half and half or oat milk.

For those who want a little kick with their morning coffee—and we’re talking one beyond the caffeine jolt you’ll receive—the Papi Mocha features a healthy serving of spice.

Other coffee options include a Café Cubano, Cortado, Café de Olla or a simple pour-over. And for those looking to taste the flavor without the pick-me-up, decaf is available, too.

The menu is drink-heavy, but it does go beyond coffee. Patrons can also pick up teas, an enticing Strawberry Horchata, a mojito or hot cocoa.

For food, a selection of sweet pastries come from local bakeries including Panaderia Las Palomas. Slices of cake look tempting in the glass case, and breakfast options such as donuts, pan dulce and other pastries are available, too.

Pineapple-filled pan dulce was available upon my inaugural visit, and never has there been a more perfect morning treat for someone who craves a balanced sweet—not too sugary and packed with tasty fruit.

Details 495 E. Sixth Street, Reno, Nev. 89512

Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Facebook