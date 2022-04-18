Broadway Comes to Reno sponsored by First Independent Bank announces 2022/23 season including four Reno premieres (sponsored)

New Subscriptions On Sale in July

Broadway Comes To Reno sponsored by First Independent Bank is thrilled to announce five amazing weeklong presentations including four Reno premieres, coming to the Pioneer Center stage next season. Kicking things off is Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, HAIRSPRAY. Winner of 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner across all of North America, based on the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. And ANASTASIA, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical inspired by the beloved films is on a journey to Reno at last!

Broadway Comes To Reno 2022-23 Season Performance Dates

Hairspray: September 27 – October 2, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Dear Evan Hansen: January 17 – 22, 2023 ~ 8 performances

Ain’t Too Proud: February 14 – 19, 2023 ~ 8 performances

Come From Away: March 28 – April 2, 2023 ~ 8 performances

Anastasia: May 16 – 21, 2023 ~ 8 performances

“All of us here at the Pioneer Center are absolutely thrilled to share this exciting season lineup with our community,” said Executive Director of the Pioneer Center, Dennyse Sewell. “Together with our partners at Nederlander National Markets, we are grateful for the ongoing support of our subscribers that has enabled us to grow the series year after year. We are dedicated to bringing the very best of touring Broadway here to Reno, and we know our upcoming season will have something for everyone.”

Renewing subscribers can secure their seats now. Subscription packages for new subscribers will go on sale in July – exact date to be announced. The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season subscription package. Customers interested in becoming new subscribers are encouraged to sign up on the wait list today at www.pioneercenter.com.

Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of being a subscriber, including a guarantee of the same great seats for each season show, renewing those seats from year to year, and first options on upgrading seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email before the performance to avoid box office lines, and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.

Group tickets for all other shows will be available later in the summer – the date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

About the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places. To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts or how to donate, visit https://pioneercenter.com/. For administrative services, call 775-686-6610

