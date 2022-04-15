Brekhus hits back against Mantle’s challenge of her mayoral candidacy

Mayoral candidate Jenny Brekhus this week filed a motion challenging her opponent William Mantle’s challenge of her eligibility to run for mayor.

Mantle early this month challenged the legality of Brekhus’ mayoral candidacy, saying she is termed out of office and therefore not eligible to serve as mayor.

Brekhus on Wednesday submitted a motion to the Second Judicial Court challenging Mantle’s challenge.

“On April 6, 2022, the Reno City Attorney filed a Petition for an Order to Show

Cause (“Petition”) regarding the challenge to the qualification of Jenny Brekhus for

the Office of Mayor of the City of Reno brought by William Mantle,” Brekhus, through her attorney, wrote. “The Petition does not address the issue of whether the challenge by Mr. Mantle was timely filed.”

Brekhus said state law indicates Mantle’s challenge “must be filed ‘not later than 5 days after the last day the person may withdraw his or her candidacy…’ Under [state law] the last day to file a challenge to a candidate was March 29, 2022 (five (5) business days after the last day to withdraw).”

Mantle told This Is Reno the motion is an insult.

“It is a spurious challenge to a legitimate challenge,” he said. “She’s seeking to disregard her accountability to the constitution of Nevada, and I find that revolting. It’s insulting that the city clerk and city attorney would have allowed a challenge to go forward. That’s an improper assertion of the laws governing the clerk’s office.”

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 to address the matter.