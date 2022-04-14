Commercial real estate development and area growth plans to be addressed by Carson City, Fernley, Sparks and Reno Mayors (sponsored)

The Northern Nevada CCIM chapter to hold a panel discussion with regional Mayors

The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada Chapter announces it will hold a panel discussion on April 28, 2022 in which four regional Mayors will provide updates on their respective cities in regards to commercial real estate development.

Commercial real estate development is a major indicator of economic vitality in a region. Northern Nevada has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for retail, industrial and multi-family developments to support the demand from residents and businesses alike. To address population growth in Northern Nevada, cities have been focusing planning and efforts on Affordable Housing, Rezoning, Building Codes, Infrastructure Improvements, Homelessness and the Public Lands Management Act which would allow local governments the ability to sell, develop and ensure conservation and sustainability of previously federally owned land.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in commercial real estate which intimately reflects our region’s growth,” said Tomi Jo Lynch, Northern Nevada CCIM President. “We are seeing record-low vacancy rates for commercial properties and a need for new development. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn first-hand what programs, incentives, future plans and proposals are available and in development in Northern Nevada cities.”

The Northern Nevada CCIM chapter has invited four local Mayors to discuss what their local governments are doing to support and cultivate real estate development and ultimately support overall economic development.

Mayor Lori Bagwell, Carson City

Mayor Roy Edgington, Jr., City of Fernley

Mayor Ed Lawson, City of Sparks

Mayor Hillary Schieve, City of Reno

The general public and media is invited to attend this breakfast. For reservations, please visit www.NNevadaCCIM.com. The presentation will be held April 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Spa. Tickets for CCIM members are $40 and non-members are $50.

