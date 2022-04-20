Aces buzz Bees with Heath’s walk-off blast (photos)

The Reno Aces got a walk-off home run from outfielder Nick Heath and 5.1 no-hit innings from starter Tommy Henry in a 4-3 victory at Greater Nevada Field over the Salt Lake Bees.

Heath, who had chastised himself on the bench for missing an RBI opportunity earlier in the game, made good on his self-talk, launching Salt Lake pitcher Zack Weiss’ 3-2, two-out pitch over the right field wall in the bottom of the ninth.

Heath’s home run came after Aces relief pitcher Humberto Mejia had a rough outing giving up five hits and three earned runs in just an inning and a third. Mejia entered the game in the top of the seventh with the Aces up 3-0.

Aces left-hander Tommy Henry (0-1) had his best outing since arriving in Reno with five and third scoreless, including seven strikeouts.

The Aces jumped on Bees starter Ryan Smith early when Drew Ellis belted his second homer of the season in the bottom of the second with Alek Thomas aboard for a 2-0 lead.

Matt Davidson would push the gap to 3-0 with his PCL-leading eighth big fly of the year with a 436-foot blast to left-center.

Aces reliever Kevin Ginkel worked a scoreless ninth inning and earned the win on Heath’s walk-off.

Notes

In addition to leading the PCL in home runs 1B Matt Davidson also sits atop the rankings in slugging percentage (.955), OPS (1.426), and total bases (42).

Stone Garrett (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to a team-high seven games.

Alek Thomas (1-for-3) extended his hitting streak to six games.

The win creates a four-way tie for first place (Reno, Salt Lake, Sacramento, Las Vegas) in the PCL West at 7-6.

The Aces continue their six-game home series vs Salt Lake (LA Angels Triple-A affiliate) Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.