University shares more details of SNU acquisition￼

University of Nevada, Reno’s acquisition of Sierra Nevada University in Incline Village will be complete as of July 1, 2022. Officials at UNR are sharing more information with students and the community about the transition via an online forum announced to students, staff and faculty this week.

The student-specific forum compiles answers to questions provided at a series of town halls, meetings and other forums. Information is primarily for existing students at SNU who will need to apply to UNR for the fall semester to continue their education at the school.

SNU students who do apply and re-enroll to complete their degree at the Incline Village location will be part of a teach-out required as part of the transition. The teach-out is described as “a written plan that provides for the equitable treatment of students in an institution of higher education ceases to operate or ceases instruction.”

Students can also enroll in and transfer to one of UNR’s degree programs.

UNR President Brian Sandoval, in the same message, said science professor Douglas Boyle will also serve as the new Associate Vice Provost for Research and Creative Activities at the Lake Tahoe campus. Boyle starts the role July 1 and will help build research and creative opportunities at the campus.

More information on the transition is online at https://www.unr.edu/admissions/snu-transition.

Source: UNR