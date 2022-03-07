Traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive at US 395

The Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission is warning drivers about traffic detours at Lemmon Drive and U.S. Highway 395.

Lemmon Drive is being widened from four to six lanes between Sky Vista Parkway to Military Road.

Access to Lemmon Drive to and from US 395 will change as construction occurs. The project is expected to be completed by August 2022, weather permitting, RTC officials said.

“Beginning Monday, March 14, through July, there will be new detours in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” officials said. “Drivers will continue to be able to get on US 395 southbound from Lemmon Drive and exit US 395 northbound to Lemmon Drive northbound. These are the two most-heavily used traffic movements at this interchange.”

A new “diverging diamond interchange” is being built at the site.

“When it is complete, the DDI will operate similarly to the DDI at Moana Lane/I-580,” RTC officials said.