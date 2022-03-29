The Brewery Arts Center to offer a six-week sculpture workshop (sponsored)

The Brewery Arts Center is adding a sculpture class to their expanding repertoire of art classes by partnering with master sculptor Debbie Corona of the Carson Valley Mobile Art Center to create a six-week sculpture workshop.

This is a beginning sculpture class focusing on the figure. The class will create two instructor led sculptures and one student created sculpture depending upon progression of the class as a whole. Sculpture concepts and techniques will be discussed while working three-dimensionally. It will look at the figure historically through the modern era. Everyone will be creating the same sculpture through verbal instructions and demonstrations.

Students will need to provide their own apron or work clothes. Ceramics can be rather messy, closed toes shoes and lidded water bottles need to be used. All other supplies and materials will be provided.

The dates and times are as follows:

Session 1 – April 2nd through April 23rd– Saturdays from 10:30am to 1:30pm Building/sculpting only

Session 2 – April 29th Saturday – Glazing Only 10:30am to 1:30pm or until finished

Session 3 – May 7th Saturday – Impromptu Group Critique & Pick Work Up 11am to 1pm

(Bring a light refreshment to share and your own drink)

The fee for this workshop is $375 per student, includes all materials/supplies, both bisque and glaze firings with a $20 usage fee to be paid on first day of class.

You can register for both classes on the BAC website; breweryarts.org under the “Classes, Concerts and Events” link. For more information contact [email protected].

