Swanky swills at Roxy’s

There are two experiences to have at Roxy’s—a dimly lit and potentially romantic, white tablecloth dinner in the restaurant, or a sometimes rowdier but still upmarket evening at the bar, where live music creates the soundtrack to your evening out.

The truth is there is little that feels more glamorous than sipping martinis in a casino—and at Roxy’s, the martinis are the centerpiece of the experience. A scrumptious dinner list and plenty of wine and beer options abound, but the cornerstone of its success is filling that stemmed glass.

The martinis at Roxy are practically an institution. Image: Courtesy The ROW

Located inside of the Eldorado Hotel—part of Reno’s The Row—Roxy’s serves guests its lengthy line-up of signature sippers featuring gin, vodka, whiskey and more.

If you like it sweet, there’s the raspberry lemonade made with Absolute Citron, sweet and sour mix, Chambord and a lemon twist; the Chocolate Martini with its Godiva chocolate liqueur base and Absolut vanilla vodka served in a chocolate-rimmed glass; and the Mercedes martini curated with a base of Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream and Kahlua.

For those who want it simple but fun, a James Bond Martini combines gin and vodka with a touch of Cointreau before it’s garnished with a twist and shaken—of course; or the Dean Martini made with Ketel One and served with a single olive.

Order them dirty, order them dry, order them in reverse—at Roxy’s, they applaud creativity and a patron who knows what they want.

When you’re ready to put a little food on your plates, we recommend a foray into the appetizer list. Everyone knows the hearty steaks and chops and fresh fish selections at Roxy’s will delight you for a night on the town, but if you’re into keeping it light, this menu offers enough to fill you.

If you came for fare from the sea, choose between a half-dozen Pacific oysters served in a Roxy mignonette, spicy tuna tartare accompanied by crispy sushi rice bites and poke dipping sauce or flash fried calamari dipped in a lemon-pepper aioli and cooked to absolute perfection so it’s crisp but not chewy.

The nigiri bites offer up tender Dungeness crab and fresh Peruvian scallops with smoked arctic caviar, lemon zest and ponzu dressing.

A crab cake in sizzling butter. Image: Courtesy The ROW

Away from the ocean, we personally can’t get enough of the shishito peppers & sea salt, charred peppers that are surprisingly not spicy and pick up the flavors of the seasonings including roasted garlic flakes and lime sea salt, dipped in a house-made lemon pepper aioli.

An order of fried goat cheese will serve two people well, crispy and warm yet easy to spread on the provided mini toasts.

For those who fantasize about the city’s mushroom ravioli, the truffle and porcini cream sauce concoction is offered here. Let’s just say, it’s easy to see how you can fill up on shareables and never make it to the dinner menu.

After you’ve eaten to your heart’s content, a glass of wine is divine, and—not surprisingly—the wine list is ripe with Ferrari Carrano specials, including reserves. The favorite however, if you’re asking me, is a glass of Siena. The price point is lower than some of the more decadent bottles, but the flavors don’t pale in comparison. In fact, for many palates, the subtleties are preferred.

Or finish with another after-dinner drink. Dessert cocktails—if you haven’t already exhausted the menu—are par for the course, or a cocoa caliente (an adults only hot chocolate beverage made with tequila, dark creme de cacao, amaretto coffee and topped with whipped cream).

Details 345 N. Virginia Street, Inside Eldorado Hotel Casino

775-785-9066

Tuesday – Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. Website