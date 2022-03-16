RTC offers free St. Patrick’s Day rides

Local buses will offer free rides for part of St. Patrick’s Day to help people celebrate responsibly, according to Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission officials.

The free transit is offered Thursday, March 17 from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. No coupons or fares are required to ride the buses. Masks, however, are still required on buses.

RTC officials recommended checking bus route information ahead of time, as not all areas of the Truckee Meadows are served by RTC buses. Route information is online at rtcwashoe.com.

This is the 19th year RTC has offered free transit on St. Patrick’s Day. The agency often provides free transit on New Year’s Eve / New Year’s Day as well to reduce the number of drunken drivers on the road.

Source: RTC