Home > News > Government > RTC offers free St. Patrick’s Day rides
Government

RTC offers free St. Patrick’s Day rides

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno Published: Last Updated on
An RTC hybrid bus. Image: Provided by RTC

Local buses will offer free rides for part of St. Patrick’s Day to help people celebrate responsibly, according to Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission officials.

The free transit is offered Thursday, March 17 from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. No coupons or fares are required to ride the buses. Masks, however, are still required on buses.

RTC officials recommended checking bus route information ahead of time, as not all areas of the Truckee Meadows are served by RTC buses. Route information is online at rtcwashoe.com.

This is the 19th year RTC has offered free transit on St. Patrick’s Day. The agency often provides free transit on New Year’s Eve / New Year’s Day as well to reduce the number of drunken drivers on the road.

Source: RTC

Related Stories

Traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive at US 395

Watch for construction at bus stops starting next week

Advocates still pushing for downtown bike lanes after city selects...

Registered sex offender hired to drive buses draws concern

Transportation commissioners blast public transit system

Fin de la huelga: Teamsters aprueban convenio laboral con Keolis