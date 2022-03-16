Reno Business Weekly: March 15, 2022

Jacobs Entertainment changes apartment complex name after ties to Nazism raised

By Kristen Hackbarth and Bob Conrad

Jacobs Entertainment representatives said they’re rethinking the name they’d planned to use for a soon-to-be built apartment building at Arlington Avenue and West Second Street after announcing it earlier this month.

The Claude, as it was being called, drew criticism this week after news of the naming began to spread. Jeff Jacobs, who helms Jacobs Entertainment, said in an early March TV interview his newest apartment complex inside the so-called Neon Line District was to be The Claude, named after neon lighting inventor Georges Claude.

Claude was also a Nazi sympathizer.

“As we continue the progress in Reno’s Neon Line District, we became aware that the name we proposed for the housing planned on Second and Arlington, The Claude, is not reflective of the positive mission and goals of the district,” Jacobs said in an emailed statement to This Is Reno. “In light of new information, we will be internally discussing an alternative name for the apartment project.”

Opinion: Dozens of government agencies in Nevada are violating the state’s public records law

Submitted by Richard Karpel, Nevada Press Association

It’s Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government.

This year, the Nevada Open Government Coalition studied a crucial issue impinging on our laws that guarantee access to government records — the fees the government can charge citizens for those records.

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature unanimously approved a new law reforming the rules regulating those fees under the Nevada Public Records Act (NRS 239). The combined vote in the Senate and Assembly was 61-0 in favor of the changes, so they were bipartisan and uncontroversial.

In our review of fees charged for public records, NOGC was especially interested to learn how state and local government agencies have responded to the new rules. We checked their websites and when fee schedules and policies weren’t posted there we contacted them to seek the information. Ultimately, we secured fee schedules for almost 200 government entities subject to the requirements of NRS 239 or other state laws regulating public records fees.

We found that the fee schedules or policies of dozens of agencies clearly and overtly violate the law. But aside from one egregious example I won’t assign motives or cast blame here.

Business news briefs

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza supporters recently announced they have received a $250,000 matching grant that will be used to fund the final stages of the memorial’s construction. A donor will match all funds raised between now and June 23, 2022. Construction on the final stage of the memorial began this year. Contribute.

Biotechnology company Amyris has started production in Reno. Its facility will have the capacity to produce 50 million units of its beauty and wellness products in one shift, according to a company announcement. “Amyris uses synthetic biology to create sustainable ingredients. Using a combination of fermented and sustainably sourced sugarcane, technology and science the company is able to recreate virtually any molecule that exists in nature,” company reps said.

Tamzen Stringham

Range scientist gets lifetime achievement award. Tamzen Stringham, a rangeland and riparian ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, received the Sustained Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Society for Range Management last month. “I am honored to be the first woman, in the 75-year history of the Society for Range Management, to receive the Sustained Lifetime Achievement Award,” Stringham said. “I guess it takes perseverance and graciousness to crack the glass ceiling, but it has been worth it for every young woman following in my footsteps.”

Sisolak announces Office of Federal Assistance director. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak this week named Kristen Stout as director of the new Office of Federal Assistance. She will serve as administrator of the Nevada Office of Grant Procurement, Coordination and Management until the office transitions to the Office of Federal Assistance on July 1, 2022. He said Stout has nearly two decades of experience in the public sector at the federal, state and local levels. She begins her new role on April 11, 2022.