PODCAST: County beats down illegal voting resolution

Washoe County recently fended off a major proposal to overhaul election laws.

The resolution was advanced by County Commissioner Jeanne Herman, and it would have forced people off voter rolls if they did not vote, mandated hand counting of ballots and would have required armed government agents to oversee polling locations.

The resolution was widely determined to be illegal, costly and unnecessary given voting protections already in place.

But that didn’t sway dozens of people to push for it during a day-long meeting. They were met by even more people speaking against the measure.

On this week’s episode we break down what happened at the county meeting and why Herman’s proposal failed so dramatically.

We also cover why members of the Sparks Fire Department issued a vote of no confidence against their fire chief.

Our show is also broadcasting Sundays on KWNK Community Radio.

